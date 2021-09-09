Nioh: The Complete Edition free for a week on the Epic Games Store

And Sheltered.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

Nioh: The Complete Edition is now free for a week on the Epic Games Store.

Sheltered, Unicube's 2016 post-nuclear family sim, is also free this week from Epic's store.

The sale ends at 4pm on 16th September.

Nioh is Team Ninja's action RPG that first launched in 2017. Nioh: The Complete Edition includes three adds-ons (Dragon of the North, Defiant Honour, and Bloodshed's End) as well as five weapons, an armour set and headgear.

