Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow

We're game.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 22 September 2021

Nintendo will hold its next major Direct broadcast tomorrow, on 23rd September at 11pm UK time.

Tune in for 40 minutes of announcements on upcoming Nintendo Switch games due this year - hopefully meaning a closer look at the promising Metroid Dread, Super Mario Party Superstars and Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, among others.

Next year's line-up, meanwhile, includes Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3 and (hopefully) the still-untitled Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Maybe we'll also get some news on Nintendo's plans for its Switch Online service, too?

Join us to watch Nintendo's upcoming Direct - as ever, we'll be reporting live.

