Assetto Corsa Competizione gets a next gen update next February

Kudos to Kunos. 

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 27 August 2021

Assetto Corsa Competizione - one of the very best racing sims available at the moment, if you've got the right set-up - is getting a next gen upgrade next February for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

It promises to bring stable 60fps performance, private lobbies and updated liveries for the 2021 GT World Challenge series, and there'll be a free update path for owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions to their respective next-gen upgrades.

Assetto Corsa Competizione first came out on PC in 2018, with its sole purpose being to replicate the GT World Challenge series (the series formerly known as Blancpain GT), which sees the Spa 24 Hours as its centrepiece. The initial console port was decent if lacking in some areas - areas which this next gen update would seem to address.

There are more details on IGN, including a look at Assetto Corsa Competizione in action on PS5.

More about Assetto Corsa Competizione

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

