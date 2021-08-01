Respawn shuts down "dashboarding" cheaters on Apex Legends

Most of which were playing on PS4.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 1 August 2021

Most of the 2000+ accounts recently banned from playing Apex Legends for "dashboarding" or exploiting matchmaking in Ranked mode had been playing on PS4.

The statistic came courtesy of Conor Ford, who manages Apex security at developer Respawn. They confirmed that of the 2086 players banned on 29th July 2021, 1965 had been playing on PS4, 62 on Xbox, 44 on PC, and 15 on Nintendo Switch.

The ban hammer primarily targeted players caught "dashboarding", players who forcefully shut down the game at the end of a losing match to avoid losing RP. By abusing it, players can erroneously maintain their high-rank status but thankfully, Respawn noticed the trend.

Ford didn't specify the second exploit - presumably to keep it quiet - but said the bans also targeted those who were abusing a "matchmaking exploit" that enabled high-ranked players to enter low-level Bronze lobbies and take on less-experienced players to farm points.

"Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm," explained Ford (thanks, PSU).

"These are matchmaking bans that have varied lengths depending on extent of abuse. Sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played."

ICYMI, Caustic and Fuse will get buffed when upcoming season Emergence drops. As Emma explained at the time, Caustic's gas will no longer deal a flat five ticks of damage per second. Instead, it will increase in damage every other second: for instance, causing 5,5,6,6,7,7 points of damage, with no limit on how much it can increase. Balancing this out, however, the gas cloud created by Caustic's Nox Gas Grenade will disappear five seconds sooner.

Fuse, on the other hand, will see his Knuckle Cluster last twice as long, and his Motherlode ability will highlight any enemy caught in the blast, even if they are hidden behind a building or wall.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Apex Legends

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

José Mourinho says Fortnite is "a nightmare" and keeps his players "up all night"

"...And the next day they have a game!"

10

Halo Infinite's bots aren't messing about

Combat evolved.

30

343 issues Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build

No spoilers in this article!

27

Halo fans wonder if this doughnut ad has inadvertently revealed Halo Infinite's release month

Krispy Kreme promotion asks "Why wait for November?"

Fortnite seems to have killed off a fan-favourite character

Cut down in their prime.

3

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch