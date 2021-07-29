Kena: Bridge of Spirits delayed until September

More time needed to "polish the game across all platforms".

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 29 July 2021

Ember Lab's action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed once again, with the game now due to release on 21st September.

The developer cited the need to "polish the game across all platforms" as the reason for the delay.

"The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible," Ember Lab said in a statement on Twitter. "We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena.

Kena Bridge of Spirits - PS5 Trailer

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally due to release in late 2020, but was delayed until Q1 2021, and then August 2021, due to the team having to transition to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest delay sees the game's release pushed back by a month.

When it does release, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch as a timed console exclusive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while the PC version will first launch on the Epic Games Store.

