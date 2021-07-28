Ex-Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica devs working on new AAA single player adventure

Introducing That's No Moon. 

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

A new studio has been formed by veterans from the Santa Monica dev scene, taking in talent from Infinity Ward,, Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica, with a $100 million investment from South Korean publisher Smilegate helping them make an all-new single player AAA adventure.

That's No Moon's new project will see Taylor Kurosaki - formerly narrative design lead at Naughty Dog and studio narrative director at Infinity Ward - as creative director, with The Last of Us' lead game designer Jacob Minkoff working as game director.

Offices will be split between San Diego and Los Angeles, with talent from Bungie and EA also on board. Don't expect to see what the team's working on anytime soon, though - the announcement comes as part of a recruitment drive, with That's No Moon looking to ramp up to 100 staff in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Okami's Amaterasu heading to Monster Hunter Rise this week

As unlockable Palamute armour.

7

The Last of Us Part 2 fan discovers unused dialogue on Ellie's tattoo

Inky stuff.

15

Final Fantasy 16 cutscenes filmed first in British English

Blimey.

89

Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds level scaling this week

UPDATE: Summer festival starts this weekend, Paris expansion next month.

20

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gets surprise update that adds 4k support in 60fps on PS5

Instant replay.

59

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including Wrath of the Druids romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch