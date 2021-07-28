Ex-Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica devs working on new AAA single player adventure

A new studio has been formed by veterans from the Santa Monica dev scene, taking in talent from Infinity Ward,, Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica, with a $100 million investment from South Korean publisher Smilegate helping them make an all-new single player AAA adventure.

That's No Moon's new project will see Taylor Kurosaki - formerly narrative design lead at Naughty Dog and studio narrative director at Infinity Ward - as creative director, with The Last of Us' lead game designer Jacob Minkoff working as game director.

Offices will be split between San Diego and Los Angeles, with talent from Bungie and EA also on board. Don't expect to see what the team's working on anytime soon, though - the announcement comes as part of a recruitment drive, with That's No Moon looking to ramp up to 100 staff in 2022.