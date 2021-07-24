PlayStation website reveals PS Plus August games

The PlayStation website has revealed the PS Plus games for August seemingly ahead of an official announcement.

The website currently mentions Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a third-person shooter developed by PopCap for EA that came out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in September 2019.

Big Ant Studios' Tennis World Tour 2 came out on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC in September 2020. The next-gen edition came out in March.

And finally, Hunter's Arena: Legends, a 30-player battle royale already available on Steam and coming out on PS4 and PlayStation 5 on 3rd August, launches into PS Plus on the same day. Sony had already announced the game as a PS Plus title for August - so this one comes as no surprise.

It's worth noting PlayStation's website lists Hunter's Arena: Legends as a "PS5 bonus game", so the PS Plus offer is the PS5 version only. It does not include the PS4 version. This contradicts what was said in a post on the PlayStation Blog, which includes the line "Hunter's Arena is one of August's PlayStation Plus titles, both for PS4 and PS5" back in early July.

A relatively modest month for PS Plus, then. Anything take your fancy?