PlayStation website reveals PS Plus August games

Plants vs. Zombies! Tennis World Tour 2! Hunter's Arena!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 24 July 2021

The PlayStation website has revealed the PS Plus games for August seemingly ahead of an official announcement.

The website currently mentions Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a third-person shooter developed by PopCap for EA that came out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in September 2019.

Big Ant Studios' Tennis World Tour 2 came out on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC in September 2020. The next-gen edition came out in March.

And finally, Hunter's Arena: Legends, a 30-player battle royale already available on Steam and coming out on PS4 and PlayStation 5 on 3rd August, launches into PS Plus on the same day. Sony had already announced the game as a PS Plus title for August - so this one comes as no surprise.

It's worth noting PlayStation's website lists Hunter's Arena: Legends as a "PS5 bonus game", so the PS Plus offer is the PS5 version only. It does not include the PS4 version. This contradicts what was said in a post on the PlayStation Blog, which includes the line "Hunter's Arena is one of August's PlayStation Plus titles, both for PS4 and PS5" back in early July.

A relatively modest month for PS Plus, then. Anything take your fancy?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (15)

Games in this article

Hunter's Arena: Legends

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Ex-Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime on allegations: "I am ashamed"

"I am extremely sorry that I failed you."

14

eBay clamps down on Steam Deck scalpers

Turning the wheel.

17

Everything announced during EA Play Live 2021

Dead Space! Grid Legends! Battlefield Portal! More!

22

PS5 owners can get stuck in to Apple TV+ with a six months free subscription

Well Lasso me that deal!

58

Steam Deck UI will replace Big Picture mode on Steam

Small Picture mode?

41

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

130

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

408

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (15)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch