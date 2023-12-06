Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Apex Legends Uprising Collection event has started! In this month-long event, you'll be able to collect different point-based rewards each week, battle in a new limited-time mode and round off the Kill Code story.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is one of the longest collection events in the game's history, and there are plenty of goodies to get your hands on throughout December.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Apex Legends Uprising Collection event end date.

On this page:

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event items list

There are 24 Uprising Collection Event items to collect across December.

You can either be rewarded these items from an Uprising Event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Legend Skin How it looks Tier Divine Oracle - Seer Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Pearlescent - Mirage Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Defiant Usurper - Maggie Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Ascendant - Valkyrie Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Graceful Hunt - Vantage Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Divine Legion - Bangalore Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Thunder Clap - Gibraltar Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Sleek and Suave - Ballistic Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Allfather's Chosen - Bloodhound Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary

Weapon Skins

Weapon Skin How it looks Tier Gatekeeper - Spitfire Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Nouveau Style - L-Star Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Shard Deco - C.A.R Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Epic Lightning Strike - HAVOC Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Triple Stakes - Triple Take Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Emerald Eye - Charge Rifle Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Tie the Knot - Peacekeeper Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Eye of the Idol - Wingman Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary Full Dusk - Flatline Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Legendary

Banner Frames

Banner Frame Legend It Belongs To Tier Aerial Ascent Valkyrie Epic Echo's Grove Vantage Epic Undercroft Bangalore Epic Protector of the Realm Gibraltar Epic Offering Ballistic Epic Raven's Legion Bloodhound Epic

How to get Loba's Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event

To get Loba's Prestige Skin, Apex Lycanthrope, you need to collect all 24 Uprising Collection Event items before the event itself ends.

How to find the Uprising Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Uprising Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Uprising challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Uprising Event challenge rewards for the current event week and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

December 5th - December 12th

Item Tier Point Cost Inheritance Transition Rare 250 Grenadier Vision - Nearby ordinances can be seen through walls (Not available in ranked) N/A 500 x2 Battle Pass Stars N/A 750 x25 Crafting Metals N/A 1,000 Grenadier Sling - Stack and extra ordinance per inventory slot (Not available in ranked) N/A 1,250 x2 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,500 Cosmos Octane Frame Epic 2,000 Uprising Protector Banner Badge Epic 2,000

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event shop

There's a special Uprising shop throughout the event. Within the shop, many of the items rotate on a weekly basis so act fast if you see something you want. When the event is over, the shop will close.

Here is everything that you can currently get from the Uprising event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date Thunder Clap Pack Bundle Thunder Clap - Legendary Gibraltar Skin

x7 Uprising Collection Packs 5,000 Coins 02/01/24 Graceful Hunt Pack Bundle Graceful Hunt - Legendary Vantage Skin

x3 Uprising Collection Packs 2,500 Coins 02/01/24 Killing Joke Bundle Killing Joke - Legendary Caustic Skin

Buckle Up - Legendary Peacekeeper Skin 2,150 Coins 09/12/23 Mischief Mage Bundle Mischief Mage - Legendary Mirage Skin

Slipstream - Legendary Alternator Skin 2,500 Coins 09/12/23 Biophysic Bundle Biophysic - Legendary Horizon Skin

Biomechanic - Epic R-99 Skin

Lethal Laboratory - Epic Universal Frame

No Escape Now - Epic Universal Holo 2,500 Coins 09/12/23 Whirlwind Whirlwind - Epic Ash Skydive Emote 1,000 Coins 09/12/23 Maraca Madness Maraca Madness - Epic Octane Emote 1,000 Coins. 09/12/23

Apex Legends Revenant Uprising Limited Time mode explained

In the 30v30 Revenant Uprising limited-time mode Legends must reach the Evac point while the Revenant Army does everything in its power to stop you getting there. Legends will have the advantage at first, but if your squad is wiped then you will all become part of Revenant's Army - then, your job will be to stop the remaining Legends reaching the exit.

Each match, a single player will be the leader of the Revenant Army by playing as Red Eyed Revenant. They will spawn with higher tier loot such as red shields.

After being live for one week, the event will only be available at weekends where you'll also get an Account Level XP boost while playing.

Here are all of the times Revenant Uprising is running:

December 5th (7pm GMT) - December 11th (6pm GMT)

December 15th (7pm GMT) - December 18th (6pm GMT)

December 22nd (7pm GMT) - December 25th (6pm GMT)

December 29th (7pm GMT) - January 1st (6pm GMT)

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

Good luck - remember, don't let Revenant catch you!