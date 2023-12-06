Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
Outrun the Revenant Army or risk becoming a deadly simulacrum yourself...
The Apex Legends Uprising Collection event has started! In this month-long event, you'll be able to collect different point-based rewards each week, battle in a new limited-time mode and round off the Kill Code story.
This limited-time event in Apex Legends is one of the longest collection events in the game's history, and there are plenty of goodies to get your hands on throughout December.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Apex Legends Uprising Collection event end date.
On this page:
- Uprising Event items list
- How to get Loba's Prestige Skin
- How to find the Uprising Event reward tracker
- All Uprising Event challenge rewards
- Uprising Event shop
- Revenant Uprising Limited Time mode explained
- Uprising Collection Event end date
Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event items list
There are 24 Uprising Collection Event items to collect across December.
You can either be rewarded these items from an Uprising Event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Legend Skin
|How it looks
|Tier
|Divine Oracle - Seer
|Epic
|Pearlescent - Mirage
|Epic
|Defiant Usurper - Maggie
|Epic
|Ascendant - Valkyrie
|Legendary
|Graceful Hunt - Vantage
|Legendary
|Divine Legion - Bangalore
|Legendary
|Thunder Clap - Gibraltar
|Legendary
|Sleek and Suave - Ballistic
|Legendary
|Allfather's Chosen - Bloodhound
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Weapon Skin
|How it looks
|Tier
|Gatekeeper - Spitfire
|Epic
|Nouveau Style - L-Star
|Epic
|Shard Deco - C.A.R
|Epic
|Lightning Strike - HAVOC
|Legendary
|Triple Stakes - Triple Take
|Legendary
|Emerald Eye - Charge Rifle
|Legendary
|Tie the Knot - Peacekeeper
|Legendary
|Eye of the Idol - Wingman
|Legendary
|Full Dusk - Flatline
|Legendary
Banner Frames
|Banner Frame
|Legend It Belongs To
|Tier
|Aerial Ascent
|Valkyrie
|Epic
|Echo's Grove
|Vantage
|Epic
|Undercroft
|Bangalore
|Epic
|Protector of the Realm
|Gibraltar
|Epic
|Offering
|Ballistic
|Epic
|Raven's Legion
|Bloodhound
|Epic
How to get Loba's Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event
To get Loba's Prestige Skin, Apex Lycanthrope, you need to collect all 24 Uprising Collection Event items before the event itself ends.
How to find the Uprising Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for the Uprising Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Uprising challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event challenge rewards
Here are all of the Apex Legends Uprising Event challenge rewards for the current event week and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.
December 5th - December 12th
|Item
|Tier
|Point Cost
|Inheritance Transition
|Rare
|250
|Grenadier Vision - Nearby ordinances can be seen through walls (Not available in ranked)
|N/A
|500
|x2 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|750
|x25 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|1,000
|Grenadier Sling - Stack and extra ordinance per inventory slot (Not available in ranked)
|N/A
|1,250
|x2 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|1,500
|Cosmos Octane Frame
|Epic
|2,000
|Uprising Protector Banner Badge
|Epic
|2,000
Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event shop
There's a special Uprising shop throughout the event. Within the shop, many of the items rotate on a weekly basis so act fast if you see something you want. When the event is over, the shop will close.
Here is everything that you can currently get from the Uprising event shop:
|Pack/Item
|Contents/Item Description
|Cost
|End Date
|Thunder Clap Pack Bundle
|
|5,000 Coins
|02/01/24
|Graceful Hunt Pack Bundle
|
|2,500 Coins
|02/01/24
|Killing Joke Bundle
|
|2,150 Coins
|09/12/23
|Mischief Mage Bundle
|
|2,500 Coins
|09/12/23
|Biophysic Bundle
|
|2,500 Coins
|09/12/23
|Whirlwind
|
|1,000 Coins
|09/12/23
|Maraca Madness
|
|1,000 Coins.
|09/12/23
Apex Legends Revenant Uprising Limited Time mode explained
In the 30v30 Revenant Uprising limited-time mode Legends must reach the Evac point while the Revenant Army does everything in its power to stop you getting there. Legends will have the advantage at first, but if your squad is wiped then you will all become part of Revenant's Army - then, your job will be to stop the remaining Legends reaching the exit.
Each match, a single player will be the leader of the Revenant Army by playing as Red Eyed Revenant. They will spawn with higher tier loot such as red shields.
After being live for one week, the event will only be available at weekends where you'll also get an Account Level XP boost while playing.
Here are all of the times Revenant Uprising is running:
- December 5th (7pm GMT) - December 11th (6pm GMT)
- December 15th (7pm GMT) - December 18th (6pm GMT)
- December 22nd (7pm GMT) - December 25th (6pm GMT)
- December 29th (7pm GMT) - January 1st (6pm GMT)
Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event end date
The Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.
Good luck - remember, don't let Revenant catch you!