Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

Outrun the Revenant Army or risk becoming a deadly simulacrum yourself...

apex legends uprising collection event title art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.
Marie Pritchard
The Apex Legends Uprising Collection event has started! In this month-long event, you'll be able to collect different point-based rewards each week, battle in a new limited-time mode and round off the Kill Code story.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is one of the longest collection events in the game's history, and there are plenty of goodies to get your hands on throughout December.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Apex Legends Uprising Collection event end date.

On this page:

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event items list

There are 24 Uprising Collection Event items to collect across December.

apex legends ballistic sleek and suave skin with eye of the idol wingman skin
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

You can either be rewarded these items from an Uprising Event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Legend Skin How it looks Tier
Divine Oracle - Seer
apex legends divine oracle epic seer skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Pearlescent - Mirage
apex legends pearlescent epic mirage skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Defiant Usurper - Maggie
apex legends defiant usurper epic maggie skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Ascendant - Valkyrie
apex legends ascendant legendary valkyrie skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Graceful Hunt - Vantage
apex legends graceful hunt legendary vantage skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Divine Legion - Bangalore
apex legends divine legion legendary bangalore skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Thunder Clap - Gibraltar
apex legends thunder clap legendary gibraltar skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Sleek and Suave - Ballistic
apex legends sleek and suave legendary ballistic skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Allfather's Chosen - Bloodhound
apex legends allfather's chosen legendary bloodhound skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary

Weapon Skins

Weapon Skin How it looks Tier
Gatekeeper - Spitfire
apex legends gatekeeper epic spitfire skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Nouveau Style - L-Star
apex legends nouveau style epic lstar skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Shard Deco - C.A.R
apex legends shard deco epic car skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Epic
Lightning Strike - HAVOC
apex legends lightning strike legendary havoc skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Triple Stakes - Triple Take
apex legends triple stakes legendary triple take skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Emerald Eye - Charge Rifle
apex legends emerald eye legendary charge rifle skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Tie the Knot - Peacekeeper
apex legends tie the knot legendary peacekeeper skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Eye of the Idol - Wingman
apex legends eye of the idol legendary wingman skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary
Full Dusk - Flatline
apex legends full dusk legendary flatline skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
 Legendary

Banner Frames

Banner Frame Legend It Belongs To Tier
Aerial Ascent Valkyrie Epic
Echo's Grove Vantage Epic
Undercroft Bangalore Epic
Protector of the Realm Gibraltar Epic
Offering Ballistic Epic
Raven's Legion Bloodhound Epic

How to get Loba's Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event

To get Loba's Prestige Skin, Apex Lycanthrope, you need to collect all 24 Uprising Collection Event items before the event itself ends.

apex legends Apex Lycanthrope loba prestige skin on a dark red background.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

How to find the Uprising Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Uprising Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Uprising challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

apex legends uprising collection event point tracker
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Uprising Event challenge rewards for the current event week and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

December 5th - December 12th

Item Tier Point Cost
Inheritance Transition Rare 250
Grenadier Vision - Nearby ordinances can be seen through walls (Not available in ranked) N/A 500
x2 Battle Pass Stars N/A 750
x25 Crafting Metals N/A 1,000
Grenadier Sling - Stack and extra ordinance per inventory slot (Not available in ranked) N/A 1,250
x2 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,500
Cosmos Octane Frame Epic 2,000
Uprising Protector Banner Badge Epic 2,000

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event shop

There's a special Uprising shop throughout the event. Within the shop, many of the items rotate on a weekly basis so act fast if you see something you want. When the event is over, the shop will close.

apex legends divine legion bangalore skin and emerald eye charge rifle skin
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Here is everything that you can currently get from the Uprising event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date
Thunder Clap Pack Bundle
  • Thunder Clap - Legendary Gibraltar Skin
  • x7 Uprising Collection Packs
 5,000 Coins 02/01/24
Graceful Hunt Pack Bundle
  • Graceful Hunt - Legendary Vantage Skin
  • x3 Uprising Collection Packs
2,500 Coins 02/01/24
Killing Joke Bundle
  • Killing Joke - Legendary Caustic Skin
  • Buckle Up - Legendary Peacekeeper Skin
 2,150 Coins 09/12/23
Mischief Mage Bundle
  • Mischief Mage - Legendary Mirage Skin
  • Slipstream - Legendary Alternator Skin
 2,500 Coins 09/12/23
Biophysic Bundle
  • Biophysic - Legendary Horizon Skin
  • Biomechanic - Epic R-99 Skin
  • Lethal Laboratory - Epic Universal Frame
  • No Escape Now - Epic Universal Holo
 2,500 Coins 09/12/23
Whirlwind
  • Whirlwind - Epic Ash Skydive Emote
 1,000 Coins 09/12/23
Maraca Madness
  • Maraca Madness - Epic Octane Emote
 1,000 Coins. 09/12/23

Apex Legends Revenant Uprising Limited Time mode explained

In the 30v30 Revenant Uprising limited-time mode Legends must reach the Evac point while the Revenant Army does everything in its power to stop you getting there. Legends will have the advantage at first, but if your squad is wiped then you will all become part of Revenant's Army - then, your job will be to stop the remaining Legends reaching the exit.

Each match, a single player will be the leader of the Revenant Army by playing as Red Eyed Revenant. They will spawn with higher tier loot such as red shields.

After being live for one week, the event will only be available at weekends where you'll also get an Account Level XP boost while playing.

Here are all of the times Revenant Uprising is running:

  • December 5th (7pm GMT) - December 11th (6pm GMT)
  • December 15th (7pm GMT) - December 18th (6pm GMT)
  • December 22nd (7pm GMT) - December 25th (6pm GMT)
  • December 29th (7pm GMT) - January 1st (6pm GMT)
apex legends revenant uprising 30v30 mode promo art, Red eye revenant commanding army of pale Revenants.
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

apex legends allfather's chosen bloodhound skin and full dusk flatline skin
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Good luck - remember, don't let Revenant catch you!

