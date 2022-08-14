Another unannounced Avatar game has popped up online

It looks like another Avatar game - this one called Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance - is on the way.

This is a different Avatar game from Ubisoft's recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and also different from Avatar: Generations, which was announced earlier this week and is, confusingly, also seemingly based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As spotted by VGC, the unannounced PS4 game has popped up on Amazon Japan with a mid-November release date, but interestingly, it's listed as an import from North America, suggesting it's a Western release.

There are no images or product description, either, but instead lots of caveats about buying imported games that may or may not work with Japanese hardware.

We do, however, see that the publisher is listed as Game Mill, which has previously created licensed games for popular shows like Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Though this doesn't give away much, as this is a very different publisher from Ubisoft's Pandora and Square Enix's Generations games, it does all-but-confirm that Quest for Balance is a completely different game and a third Avatar-flavoured title is on the way.