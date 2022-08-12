A mobile Avatar: The Last Airbender game is on the way

A new Avatar game has been announced. No, not that one. This is Avatar: Generations, based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. (Your release date got pushed back? That's rough, buddy.)

The game is being developed by Square Enix London Mobile in partnership with Navigator Games, and is described as a "free-to-play, RPG adventure".

At release, the game will follow the main gang (Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, Zuko, Appa and Momo) across the storyline of the series. New stories are promised too, as well as "fan-favourite locations, stories, and events in an open world". Subsequent updates will feature other minor characters from The Last Airbender such as Avatar Kyoshi, as well as characters and storylines from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Gameplay will feature "epic squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences" along with "deep upgrade and party customisation systems". The game aims to satisfy fans of the series and RPGs whilst also being accessible to newcomers according to Will Moore, CEO of Navigator Games.

Navigator Games is a studio based in Vancouver with only one game to their name currently, Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast . This will be Square Enix London Mobile's second release, following mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded.

The game will be soft launching in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Sweden for Android and iOS devices. Additional countries and expanded compatibility with iOS devices will be added in the following months. Check out the official website to keep up with more information as it's released.