Another Code Recollection revives the classic adventure in a two-game bundle

Nintendo and developer Cing's wonderful (if upsettingly short-lived) Another Code series is making a return, arriving on Switch as two-game bundle in January next year.

Another Code Recollection, as this new version is officially known, features a shiny new remake of Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in the US), which launched for Nintendo DS back in 2005.

Here, players take on the role of 13-year old Ashley Mizuki Robbins as she searches for her father on the fictional Blood Edward Island - all with a little bit of help from her ghostly friend D.

Another Code: Recollection announcement trailer.

It all plays out as a sort of story heavy, exploratory point-and-click puzzle adventure - which on DS memorably featured one of the most mind-boggling, fourth-wall breaking puzzles in the history of video games (which, alas, they won't be able to duplicate on Switch!).

Also featured in Another Code Recollection is the absolutely gorgeous sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories, which I was a huge fan of when it arrived on Wii in 2009. This too will be "fully enhanced" for Switch.

Another Code Recollection is scheduled to launch on 19th January next year. Now, Nintendo, can we talk about that Hotel Dusk remake next?