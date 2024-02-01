Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Highland Song studio Inkle releases free art adventure The Forever Labyrinth

In partnership with Google Arts & Culture.

A screenshot from The Forever Labyrinth showing a pen-and-ink sketch of an expansive library with real works of art hanging from its columns and walls.
Image credit: Inkle
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Inkle, the studio behind the acclaimed likes of Heaven's Vault and last year's A Highland Song, has just surprise-released The Forever Labyrinth, a free browser-based narrative adventure spanning the entire history of art from across the world.

The Forever Labyrinth, which has been made in partnership with the Google Arts & Culture initiative, transports players to an ever-shifting maze of rooms - resembling everything from serene gardens to clifftops, forests, and cellars - as they search for their friend Professor Sheldrake, who's lost amid its mysterious interlinking passageways.

These passageways take the form of paintings and art - "drawn from the collections of great museums who are keen to share their treasures in new and exciting ways online", as the press release puts it - scattered around each room. By collecting clues and identifying elements present within the artwork, players can learn to navigate the labyrinth and hopefully find their friend - if the monster ceaselessly devouring the world doesn't get them first.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Forever Labyrinth | Official Trailer
The Forever Labyrinth launch trailer.

Inkle is calling The Forever Labyrinth a "replayable rogue-like adventure", and says a single play-through will ordinarily take around 20 minutes. However, those wanting to discover all the labyrinth's secrets will need to play through multiple times, according to the developer - and there's a save system in place to record your progress.

The Forever Labyrinth looks to be a pleasingly intriguing thing with plenty of Inkle's usual charm based on my relatively brisk playtime (you can have a go yourself here), and it's a neat way to get some art in your eyes that you mightn't ordinarily see. It's also lovely to have more Inkle so soon after last year's A Highland Song - which Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell called a "a magical sonnet hidden beneath a game" in his four out of five review.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments