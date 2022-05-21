A "game-breaking" bug is plaguing Switch Online's Kirby 64

Players have discovered a "game-breaking" bug in Kirby 64.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is the latest N64 game to have been released on the Nintendo Online Expansion Pass. Originally released in 2000, it's a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring Kirby's copy abilities, which can be combined into Power Combos, and it joined the Nintendo Switch Online's library of classic games just yesterday.

However, according to Redditor Keyblademasternadroj, there's a bug in underwater levels that "causes you to enter hit stun forever" that can only be rectified by quitting the game.

"Kirby 64 has a game breaking bug in under water levels on NSO," they explained. "Getting hit by certain damage sources under water causes you to enter hit stun forever, and you need to quit the level to fix it. I don't remember this happening on original hardware."

The issue is not isolated, as other players have added their voice to the thread confirming that it is affecting them, too.

According to those who remember the game the first time around, this wasn't an issue in the original game, and Nintendo has yet to issue a comment about the situation. Here's hoping a patch arrives sooner rather than later.

As Ed reported yesterday, the release of Kirby 64 means that Pokémon Snap is the only remaining game yet to be released from the original list of forthcoming games.