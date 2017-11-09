Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Xenoblade quest now live

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been updated with its new Xenoblade quest and support for the Champions amiibo.

The Xenoblade armour is unlocked through a quest available as soon as you download Zelda's update 1.3.3. We got playing just now:

Like other DLC armour, the quest involves you visiting three locations within Hyrule. But there's a twist - you'll need to visit each place at night and look for a special shooting star.

The update also adds support for Zelda: Breath of the Wild's four upcoming Champions amiibo (thanks, Vooks, Mon Amiibo).

The four Champion amiibo go on sale tomorrow and unlock an exclusive in-game helm with the following properties:

Vah Rudania Divine Helm: Flame Guard (Lv1)

Vah Ruta Divine Helm: Swim Speed Up (Lv1)

Vah Naboris Divine Helm: Electricity Resistance (Lv1)

Vah Medoh Divine Helm: Cold Resistance (Lv1)

Additionally, when equipped with the Ancient Cuirass and Ancient Greaves, all of the above four qualify for the Ancient Proficiency set bonus. You'll also get to see enemy health bars, as with the Champion's Tunic.

Speaking of champions, Breath of the Wild's Champion's Ballad expansion is still due this year - although we're yet to get a release date.