The price and state of Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot crates at launch

The 10-hour Star Wars Battlefront 2 trial is now live for EA Access on Xbox One and Origin Access on PC. This is the full version of the game, meaning we can use it to see how loot crates work at launch. The only restricted content is single-player, where three levels are available to play.

The 10-hour trial reveals the buyable currency in Star Wars Battlefront 2 as Crystals, which can be bought in bundles:

500 Crystals for £3.99/$4.99

1000 for £7.99/$9.99

2100 for £15.99/$19.99

4400 for £31.99/$39.00

120,000 for £79.99/$99.99

The loot crates vary in price across three types: Trooper, Starfighter and Hero. Each contains one or two Star Cards related to the theme of the crate, plus one other item and then some crafting parts or credits - in-game currency.

Trooper loot crates are the most expensive at 200 Crystals or 4000 credits, then it's Starfighter crates at 120 Crystals or 2400 credits, and finally Hero crates at 110 Crystals and 2200 credits.

To give an idea of what you get from them, XfactorGaming bought and opened 85 crates. Out of those they picked seven blue-tier/three-point Star Cards (the penultimate tier), 48 green-tier/two-point Star Cards, "countless" grey-tier/one-point Star Cards, as well as 3915 crafting parts and 18,700 credits.

The final tier of Star Card, the purple/four-point tier, can only be crafted - and only if your account has reached the appropriate level/rank through play. To craft a green-tier card you need to have reached level 10; to craft blue, rank 15; and to craft purple, rank 20.

Crafting costs are, for a grey Star Card, 40 crafting parts; for green, 80 crafting parts; for blue, 120 crafting parts; and for purple 400-something - this seems to vary.

Also, in order to both equip extra Star Cards (up to a maximum of three) and to craft higher tiers, you need to have reached a certain Star Card point score total for that hero, trooper or starfighter. Unlocking a second Star Card slot requires a total of five card points, and unlocking a third card slot requires 10.

As an example, Boba Fett's Slave I Star Card 'Repair Systems' requires a total card level of 25 and rank of 30 before it can be crafted for 480 parts. The card's power reduces the delay before health regeneration kicks in, improving from a 5.5 second delay at grey tier to 5 seconds at green, 4.5 seconds at blue and 4 seconds at purple.

As you can see, EA might have removed the top tier of Star Card from loot crates but you are still at an obvious advantage decked out in blues or even greens - or simply by having more cards in your collection.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 launches in full 17th November.