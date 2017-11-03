Octodad is jetting its way onto Nintendo Switch

Octodad: Dadliest Catch is propelling its way onto the Nintendo Switch on 9th November.

Developer Young Horses Games confirmed the tentacular indie title will make its way onto the Switch, hitting the Nintendo eshop in both North America and Europe next week.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch arrives Nov. 9th on Nintendo Switch! RT+Follow for a chance to win a FREE #SNESClassic bundle! Ends 10AM EDT 11/9/17 pic.twitter.com/A4OZplSvz8 — Young Horses Games (@YoungHorses) November 2, 2017

Initially released in 2014, Octodad sees players control loving father and husband Octodad, an octopus disguising himself as a human, as he goes about his life.

"Octodad's existence is a constant struggle," reads the Nintendo eshop description. "He must master mundane tasks with his unwieldy boneless tentacles while simultaneously keeping his cephalopodan nature a secret from his human family."

Octodad sits proudly on Eurogamer's recommended games list. In his Octodad: Dadliest Catch review Dan Whitehead wrote that "few games manage to be funny, yet played solo or with friends, Octodad is frequently laugh-out-loud hilarious, thanks both to the random mayhem and the deft script."

There is currently no confirmation of the UK price of Octodad on Nintendo Switch, however the US price is $14.99.