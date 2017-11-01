Overcooked and Worms WMD to get boxed releases on Switch

Team 17 titles Overcooked and Worms WMD will get a physical launch for Nintendo Switch.

The two downloadable hits will launch via Sold Out's boxed distribution scheme in 2018.

Both are already available to buy on Switch from the console's digital eShop.

Separately, upcoming Team 17 games Yoku's Island Express and Genesis: Alpha One will get boxed launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with Yoku getting a boxed launch for Switch as well.

Overcooked was one of our favourite party games of the past few years. If you haven't tried its fast-paced culinary multiplayer yet, then maybe now is the time.

The upcoming Yoku's Island Express is another game to keep an eye on - its blend of pinball and platforming was one of the stars of the show at EGX.