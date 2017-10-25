Arkham Horror board game publisher Fantasy Flight is getting into video games

Board game publisher Fantasy Flight Games, maker of the popular Lovecraft-themed Arkham Horror series, has announced the creation of a new digital development studio, Fantasy Flight Interactive. The new team will be focussed on turning Fantasy Flight's extensive range of traditional tabletop properties into digital experiences and video games.

Fantasy Flight is no stranger to video games, of course. It's adapted a number of big-name licenses for the tabletop in the past, including The Witcher, Doom, Fallout, Civilization, and XCOM. It's even dabbled in the digital realm itself - adapting several of its own properties for mobile and PC, and creating companion apps for a number of its tabletop games, such as XCOM: The Board Game, and Mansions of Madness: Second Edition.

Moving forward, it sounds like Fantasy Flight Games will take care of companion apps, while digital adaptations will become the domain of its new Interactive studio.

Fantasy Flight Interactive will be lead by Tim Gerritsen, former studio director of Irrational Games, and CEO of Human Head Studios, and its remit is two-fold: it will create digital adaptations of existing Fantasy Flight games and "fresh, new", "more expansive" video game projects based on the publisher's brands. "Fans can anticipate richly strategic experiences with easy-to-understand UI," it says, "built from the ground up."

The studio already has a number of projects in the works for Steam, and announcements regarding other platforms, it says, are to follow.

There's no word on what those projects might be just yet, but Fantasy Flight's enviable portfolio includes the likes of the Arkham and Eldritch Horror series, deck-builder Android: Netrunner, Fury of Dracula, Twilight Imperium, Runebound, Descent: Journeys in the Dark, and Letters from Whitechapel. As such, there's no shortage of exciting places to begin.