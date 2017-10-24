VVVVVV coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Gravity-defying platformed VVVVVV is coming to Nintendo Switch on 17th November, publisher Nicalis has announced on Twitter.

Originally released on PC in 2010, VVVVVV is a 2D puzzle platform game developed by Terry Cavanagh, whose other titles include Super Hexagon and Don't Look Back.

In our VVVVVV review, Eurogamer had a large amount of praise for the quirky title.

"While not flashy, long, or for the faint of heart, those with an affinity for old-school difficulty and newfangled mollycoddling checkpoints will findCavanagh's tribute to the past could teach its high-definition contemporaries a thing or two."