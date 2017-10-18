Jelly Deals: Wolfenstein 2's Collector's Edition reduced a week before launch

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Those of you looking forward to Nazi-punching simulator Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus next week have one more reason to celebrate right now, as the UK version of the game's extra-fancy Collector's Edition has been reduced by £30, bringing the price down to £59.99 on all formats.

The big-box edition features, as you may expect, a copy of the game itself, an exclusive steelbook case, a double-sided poster, a presentation box and, most importantly of all, a 1/6-scale action figure of the game's protagonist BJ Blazkowicz in his full Terror-Billy getup. The figure itself, designed to emulate the Action Man style toys of all those years ago, comes with five weapons including his trusty hatchet, as seen in the game's trailers.

A copy of the Collector's Edition will cost you £59.99 at GAME (where it is a UK exclusive), down from its original £89.99 just ahead of launch.

If you're in the US, you'll have to rely on GameStop, since this edition is exclusive to the retailer over there, priced up at $89.99.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due for release on Friday, 27th October on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.