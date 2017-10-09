Forza Motorsport 7 physical sales down slightly on Forza 6

Forza Motorsport 7 entered the UK chart in second place this week, behind last week's new release FIFA 18.

Sales of Microsoft's car exclusive were down slightly compared to 2015's Forza 6 - but the franchise as a whole had an excellent week.

The chart's third position? That went to Forza Horizon 3, now a year old. The last few weeks have seen Horizon 3 buoyed by its inclusion in the Xbox One S' Forza Hot Wheels bundle - although it has been selling consistently well for far longer.

Forza 7 sales may have been impacted by Horizon 3 still being an attractive purchase. The rise in digital sales over the past two years will also likely have factored in (UK numbers company Chart-Track does not count digital sales).

Finally, some may be waiting for the launch of Xbox One X in November to pick up their copy of Forza 7.

Other new entries in the chart this week include The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (seventh place), Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (19th), Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle (31st) and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Horizon HD (39th).

The full top 10 lies below: