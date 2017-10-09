Eurogamer.net
Forza Motorsport 7 physical sales down slightly on Forza 6

But Forza Horizon 3 still going strong.

By Tom Phillips Published

Forza Motorsport 7 entered the UK chart in second place this week, behind last week's new release FIFA 18.

Sales of Microsoft's car exclusive were down slightly compared to 2015's Forza 6 - but the franchise as a whole had an excellent week.

The chart's third position? That went to Forza Horizon 3, now a year old. The last few weeks have seen Horizon 3 buoyed by its inclusion in the Xbox One S' Forza Hot Wheels bundle - although it has been selling consistently well for far longer.

Forza 7 sales may have been impacted by Horizon 3 still being an attractive purchase. The rise in digital sales over the past two years will also likely have factored in (UK numbers company Chart-Track does not count digital sales).

Finally, some may be waiting for the launch of Xbox One X in November to pick up their copy of Forza 7.

Other new entries in the chart this week include The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (seventh place), Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (19th), Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle (31st) and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Horizon HD (39th).

The full top 10 lies below:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Forza 7
  3. Forza Horizon 3
  4. Destiny 2
  5. GTA5
  6. Crash Bandicoot
  7. Lego Ninjago Movie
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. NBA 2K18
  10. Lego Worlds

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

