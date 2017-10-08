SNES mini already hacked to play downloaded games

In just over a week on sale the SNES mini has been hacked, the poor little, vulnerable thing.

What this means is if you hook your SNES mini up to a PC, via USB, you can modify the inner software workings in order add more downloaded SNES games. It was inevitable, really, given the SNES mini is effectively an emulator in posh trousers.

The hack comes from hackchi, and if you want to give it a shot, NeoGAF has a step by step guide. But please bear in mind it could all go wrong and you could irrevocably fudge things up, so tamper at your own risk.

Without the hack, the £70 SNES mini still has plenty to keep you occupied, with 21 rose-tinted games including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario Kart. And Secret of Mana, the best of the lot, of course.

Digital Foundry "highly recommended" the SNES mini in its review. Two SNES controllers, 21 classic games, an adorable shell, a rewind function, HDMI (720p), £70: what's not to like?