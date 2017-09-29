Watch: Ian plays the SNES mini for 90 minutes

Last years NES Mini was drastically underproduced and that's putting it mildly. The palm-sized retro console sold out in a matter of minutes and it became so sought after that chancers, scalpers and even CEX began re-selling the unit at overly inflated prices.

Thankfully Nintendo learned from its mistakes and produced many more units of the SNES Mini. Unfortunately this still wasn't enough to keep up with demand and once again many people struggled to secure one.

If you were one of the unlucky ones and want to see what you are missing out on, I'll be showing off the SNES Mini in all its tiny, shiny, retro glory at 3:30pm when I'll be streaming 90 minutes worth of gameplay on our YouTube channel.

I'll be paying special attention to Star Fox 2 of course. This fabled SNES-based sequel to Star Fox never saw an official release back in the day, but thanks to the SNES Mini we can now experience this long-lost, and rather excellent game.

Who knows, maybe I'll even try to fit it in my mouth like I did with the NES mini...