Microsoft says Xbox One X is fastest-selling Xbox pre-order ever

The Xbox One X is the fastest-selling Xbox console pre-order ever, Microsoft has said.

More people have pre-ordered Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever. Microsoft did not put a figure on the number of pre-orders, however.

The Xbox One X was made available to pre-order on Sunday evening after the conclusion of Microsoft's Xbox show. (More on Microsoft's gamescom show here.)

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is currently the only version of the console available to pre-order, and so is, essentially, the day one edition of the Xbox One X.

The console is sold out at some shops, including Amazon UK, but there are places where you can still pre-order on these shores.

Microsoft said it'll announce the next wave of Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders next month. Of course, pre-orders do not translate into sales, but the fact the Xbox One X has more pre-orders after five days than any other Xbox suggests it'll get off to a good start when it goes on sale in November.