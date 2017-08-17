Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Mac
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Black Mirror reboot in the works

Through the looking glass.

By Vic Hood Published

Gothic point-and-click adventure Black Mirror is getting a reboot, THQ Nordic has announced.

The game is being developed by KING Art Games, known for The Book of Unwritten Tales, The Dwarves and The Raven.

Check out the trailer below:

The original Black Mirror series was developed by Future Games, with the first game released in 2004. Its success led to a further two games being released, the appropriately named Black Mirror 2 and Black Mirror 3.

However, if you didn't play the original series do not fear. This new series tells a completely new and independent story, so even players unfamiliar with the games can enjoy it.

The major difference between this game and the previous ones is the inclusion of a new feature which allows players to interact with vision-like apparitions.

Black Mirror is due for release 28th November on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

Comments (8)

Create an account

OR