Johnny Depp helping produce The Secret World TV show

Johnny Depp and his film production company Infinitum Nihil are producing a television series based on Funcom's magic-world-within-a-real-world game The Secret World.

The Secret World relaunched recently as a free-to-play and 'shared world' experience - dubbed Secret World Legends - hence the renewed activity. The online game had originally released in 2012. The new emphasis is on allowing even solo players to plough through all the acclaimed story content in the game.

The television series is being written by Hook writer (!) James V. Hart and will revolve around a team of undercover agents and the war between the game's secret societies the Illuminati, Dragon and Templar, according to a press release. They'll battle against the mythical and supernatural as well as tackle today's conspiracies and headline news, apparently. So wait: Trump is an alien?

Johnny Depp, Christi Dembrowski, Sam Sarkar, G4C's Gudrun Giddings and CSI: NY's Pam Veasey will produce the show. Apparently it was optioned back in 2012 by Giddings and was developed with Sarkar from then on.

"It's one of the most character-driven and well developed games I know of and naturally lends itself to fantastical storylines with intriguing characters, a thrilling and binge-worthy international TV show," Giddings said.

"From the moment Gudrun first brought this to me, I loved this property," added Sarkar. "I live for conspiracy theory. I don't believe it, but I love it. This is the secret story of the people who rule the people who rule the world."