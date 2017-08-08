Nintendo announces Mario, Metroid livestreams at Gamescom

Nintendo has announced livestreams for two of its biggest upcoming titles during Gamescom.

Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid: Samus Returns will both be played live from the show, and key developers will be on hand to reveal more of the games.

For Mario, you'll want to tune in at 2pm UK time on Wednesday, 23rd August. Producer and Nintendo Switch mastermind Yoshiaki Koizumi will be presenting.

For Metroid, switch on at 11pm UK time on Thursday, 24th August. Producer Yoshio Sakamoto and creative director José Luis Márquez will be on hand.

Other livestreams will feature gameplay from Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 over the course of the show.

Gamescom is now just a couple of weeks away. Nintendo does not hold a traditional press conference at the show, although you can expect briefings from Microsoft and EA at the event.