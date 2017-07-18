Sounds like Telltale's not making more Wolf Among Us or Borderlands any time soon

It doesn't sound like there will be another season of Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands or The Wolf Among Us any time soon.

Writing on Twitter last night, Telltale's head of communications Job Stauffer addressed the fate of each fan-favourite game after rumours swirled ahead of the developer's Comic-Con appearance.

Yesterday, a VG247 report suggested a new The Wolf Among Us season would be announced this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

TellTale had teased an update during the event, and this tease was then retweeted by the voice actor behind The Wolf Among Us' Bigby Wolf.

The trouble is Adam Harrington, Bigby Wolf's voice actor, is also Kroger in Tales from the Borderlands, TorqueDawg in Telltale's Minecraft: Story Mode and Groot in Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy. He voiced three roles in Telltale's The Walking Dead and even LeChuck in Telltale's Tales of Monkey Island.

In short, he's a Telltale regular - a fact Stauffer addressed last night.

"I worry about people getting their hopes up in the wrong direction," Stauffer wrote on Twitter. "Adam also voices Groot in our GotG. ;)"

It sounds like Telltale's San Diego announce is Guardians-related, then.

"We'd KILL to step back into that world [of The Wolf Among Us] some day and we know our fans would too," Stauffer continued. "Your voices and your passion will never go unheard here at TTG."

The lack of a second season of The Wolf Among Us is a shame - the first season was moody, well-written and suspenseful - but after three years and many other projects, another run would always have been unlikely.

The Wolf Among Us' conclusion hinted there was more to come - but this is not unusual in a Telltale game.

Tales from the Borderlands also teased a continuation, via a finale cliffhanger.

"As we've said before, we LOVE that project with all of our hearts," Stauffer stated regardling Borderlands. "But the next entry in the Borderlands story will be from Gearbox Software".

Gearbox is known to be working on Borderlands 3 right now, although it is still a way off. The game remains a mystery, without a formal announcement, final name or release date.

In other words, Telltale won't be revisiting Borderlands for quite some time.

Telltale's current release schedule is made up of its ongoing Guardians of the Galaxy and Minecraft series. Further ahead, it has another Game of Thrones season on the way, as well as its long-in-development new IP. A busy slate, then, without much room for other older, returning projects.

We've contacted Telltale to ask if either Borderlands or Wolf Among Us might wrap up their story cliffhangers in another way.