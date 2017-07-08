Jelly Deals roundup: Shadow of Mordor, The Surge, The Art of Overwatch, and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.

Well, we've made it into July and we're over the halfway point of the year. We're headed directly into that lull in the middle of the summer when no games traditionally come out - only this time the Switch is here to make sure that you never have to not be playing a video game of some description. Whether that's a good thing or not, I'll leave to you. Regardless, we've got another week's worth of the best gaming deals around to check out, so let's get to it.

UK & US Deals

A few months ahead of the launch of its sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition has been cut down in price for the next few days, to just £4.80 / $4 on Xbox One via Xbox Live or £3.20 / $4 on PC via Steam or Amazon. No sign of a discount on the PS4 version, but it might be good to keep your eyes peeled just in case.

You may have seen this one during the week already, but just in case you haven't: the original Shadow Warrior is free right now on GOG.com. You may have played the more recent reboot of the franchise or its sequel, which was released last year, but if you've never taken a look at the game that kicked off a whole range of questionable puns, you can do that without paying a thing this week.

Shadow Warrior on PC for free from GOG.com

To celebrate the 4th of July, Humble gathered up a bunch of games that you should probably be playing in their purest, most DRM-free form and discounted them. Not a bad way to celebrate independence - with a bunch of indie games on the cheap. Here are some of the things you can pick up in the sale:

Outlast 2 for £16.09 / $20.99 / €19.59

Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89 / €9.89

SteamWorld Heist for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49

The Witness for £12.39 / $15.99 / €14.39

Owlboy for £12.72 / $16.74 / €15.40

Grim Fandango Remastered for £2.19 / $2.99 / €2.99

The Sexy Brutale for £10.49 / $13.99 / €13.99

Day of the Tentacle Remastered for £2.74 / $3.74 / €3.74

Her Story for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.99

Broken Age for £3.19 / $3.99 / €3.59

The Fall for £1.59 / $1.99 / €1.79

DRM-Freedom Sale from Humble Store

From right now until Monday 10th July, you can pick up some nice savings on Xbox One and Xbox 360 digital games in the 'Ultimate Games Sale'. This means there's yet another reason you should buy 2016's Doom and play through Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Some highlights (prices shown for Gold members in GBP, local currency may vary):

Xbox Live Ultimate Games Sale - Ends July 10th

This week's offerings from GOG's long-running Weekly Sale range features up to 90% off a lot of strategy games. Namely, Omerta: City of Gangsters, Tropico 5, Dungeons 2 and even the STALKER series.

Some highlights:

Crookz - The Big Heist for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.99

Dungeons 2 for £6.29 / $7.49 / €7.49

Omerta: City of Gangsters for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.49

Tropico 5 Complete Edition for £7.49 / $9.99 / €10

Stalker Shadow of Chernobyl for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.49

Up to 90% off in the Weekly Sale from GOG.com

This week saw the beginning of Sony's 'Big In Japan' sale range on the PlayStation Store. This meant a whole batch of games, primarily from Japanese developers, were celebrated with some decent discounts. Here's some of what's been on offer:

PS4

Resident Evil 7 for £29.99

Final Fantasy 15 for £23.99

Yakuza Zero for £20.24

Skyrim Special Edition for £24.99

Metal Gear Solid 5 Definitive Experience for £9.49

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for £7.49

Dark Souls 3 for £19.99

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered for £6.19

Final Fantasy 7 for £6.49

DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition for £8.49

The Silver Case for £15.99

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack for £15.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for £7.39

PS3

Persona 5 for £29.99

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 for £3.29

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin for £6.49

Yakuza 4 for £4.99

Yakuza 5 for £7.99

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for £7.99

Vita

World of Final Fantasy for £14.99

Toukiden 2 for £24.99

Akiba's Beat for £14.99

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for £7.99

Big in Japan Sale from PlayStation Store - Ends 19th July

If you've ever thought "I love that pop culture thing a whole lot and I wish I had an intricately detailed, chibi version of one of the characters to display proudly on my desk and/or mantelpiece" well then, you're in luck - Nendoroids are most definitely 'a thing' now. Created by Japanese company Good Smile Company, you can find characters from everything from Death Note to Metal Gear Solid in weird stubby deluxe figure form here.

Over at Jelly Deals, we put together a list of our 14 favourites among these little things, and the cheapest prices for them. If that seems like you kind of thing, feel free to go have a look at our picks.

The 14 best Nendoroid figures available right now

A month or so ago, UNIQLO debuted its official Nintendo range of T-shirts, which were mostly pretty fantastic. Better still, they were super affordable, coming in at around £13 each. Good news, then, since the site is currently discounting the entire range of official Nintendo shirts to £9.90 / $9.90 in both the UK and US right now. Get them while you can.

We've made it into July, which means it's time once more for Humble's Monthly offerings to switch over to a brand new batch. If you signed up in July, you should already have received an email detailing the stack of Steam keys in your account, but if you're not yet signed up, you can drop £10 / $12 to get involved with the festivities this month instead. By doing that, you'll get instant access to both NBA 2K17 and Pillars of Eternity, as well as a bunch of other Steam games at the end of the month. The folks at Humble also promise that you can cancel your subscription at any time, which is nice.

NBA 2K17 and Pillars of Eternity for £10 / $12 in Humble Monthly

If you're an Overwatch fan, there's a fairly good chance you're a diehard one. For you, Blizzard is releasing a big, hardcover 'Art of Overwatch' book later this year. It's currently up for pre-order on Amazon and bizarrely cheaper in the US than in the UK at present.