In Breath of the Wild's The Champion's Ballad you will be playing as Link

Eiji Aonuma, the series producer and manager of The Legend of Zelda, has revealed a handful more details on The Champion's Ballad, the next big DLC drop for Breath of the Wild which is due to drop towards the end of the year.

Speaking at Japan Expo in Paris, Aonuma confirmed you will be playing as Link - contrary to fan speculation that Zelda herself would be playable, or that you'd be able to take control of the game's four champions. The Champion's Ballad is also set after Ganon's defeat in Breath of the Wild, so will be in effect a sequel, seemingly picking up directly after the vague cutscene shown at the end of the game if players had collected all the memories scattered across Hyrule.

Mr Aonuma confirmed you'll still play as Link in The Champions' Ballad, but learn more about #Zelda along the way pic.twitter.com/DvRbvQuOeb — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

Other details weren't forthcoming, though Aonuma did reveal that Link's lobster shirt from The Wind Waker will feature in the next DLC pack, and shared a brief clip of an early build of The Champion's Ballad.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, dubbed The Master Trials, launched late last week, and has proved popular with fans. The Champion's Ballad currently has a vague holiday 2017 release date.