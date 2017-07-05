Star Wars Battlefront 2 leak hints at hero roster

A list of heroes has been uncovered in Star Wars Battlefront 2's ongoing closed alpha.

References to new and returning hero characters were found within its files by reddit user uninspired_zebra. You can find the full list below.

Returning are Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Lando, the Emperor and Bossk.

New for DICE's sequel are Yoda, prequel-era characters Darth Maul and General Grievous, plus the sequel era's Rey, Kylo Ren, Phasma and original character Iden Versio.

Battlefront 1 characters from the main game and DLC not included in Battlefront 2's starting line-up include Nien Nunb, Greedo, Dengar, Jyn Erso and Orson Krennic.

EA has previously confirmed a few of the above - as well as Finn, who will arrive with Phasma late this year as free DLC.

Here's the full list of characters with data found in the alpha's files:

One indication the above list is still incomplete is its inclusion of Phasma but not Finn. Both are set to be added to the game at the same time, so why is only one listed here? Was Phasma pushed from the main game to arrive after launch or are the alpha files simply incomplete?

Regardless, there are other notable omissions, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Perhaps he'll team up with Jar Jar for a prequel-era DLC? You would think Qui-Gon and Mace Windu might get a look in, too.

Personally, I'm hoping for Brian Blessed's Boss Nass.

EA has already said Battlefront 2 will receive a schedule of extra characters, maps and weapons for free after the game launches.

However, fans have expressed concern at how this content will be financed - specifically, the issue of EA selling gameplay-affecting items in paid-for Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot crates.