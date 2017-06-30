How to access Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC goodies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, Trial of the Sword, is upon us and here's how the new content is added.

Master Mode, the new extra hard difficulty setting, is available right from the main menu. It has its own save file so you needn't overwrite your current progress to start this second campaign. It only has one autosave file though, as Master Mode is serious business.

Upon booting up your regular save file you'll be greeted with a message dictating that new side-quests have been added to your Adventure Log. In your journal each DLC sidequest is marked by an "EX" next to the quest name, indicating that it's an add-on.

The most noteworthy of these is the Trial of the Sword. Set upon the Master Sword's altar in front of the Great Deku Tree in Korok Forest, this 45-level gauntlet tasks players with a series of combat challenges that, if bested, will result in a Master Sword that's always at full charge. Now you're playing with power!

The much anticipated Korok Mask, which alerts players when they're near one of the game's 900 hidden Korok Seeds, is the reward for the sidequest Strange Mask Rumours. Head to Woodland Stable where the new Super Rumour Mill EX will offer the following sage advice:

"They say that if you pour enough love into an object, a spirit will inhabit it. Something that creepy's just gotta be true! And apparently this Korok Mask really is inhabited by a spirit!

"Some say the treasure chest containing this mask is hidden in a tree hollow in a forest that makes people lose their way."

Next up is Teleportation Rumours, which grants players the Travel Medallion that lets them set their own fast-travel point. The following information on this is obtained through the Super Rumour Mill EX at South Akkala Stable:

"I hear the treasure chest containing this tool is located beneath a labyrinth in northeast Akkala."

There are four new side-quests all within the category of "EX Treasure". These include Majora's Mask, Tingle's fairy outfit, Midna's helmet from Twilight Princess, and the Phantom Armour from Spirit Tracks. All of these were stolen by a bandit named Misko and their journal can be found in the Outpost Ruins just to the east of the Great Plateau where Link begins his adventure. Check the shelf in the southmost abode in the Outpost Ruins for Misko's journal.

Or, if you're too lazy, we've just transcribed this next step of the trail for you:

"The ancient mask lies as the ruins where soldiers gathered. From there, the waters of Lake Kolomo are visible."

"The green garments of the man who wished to be a fairy are hidden in the ruins of Hyrule Field."

"Find these pieces at the ruins where trade flourished... at the ruins where sinners were imprisoned... and at the village ruins next to farmland where many people once gathered."

"The princess of twilight, whose stories are handed down alongside those of the Hero of

Twilight... Her helmet can be found at the temple ruins soaked in the waters of Regencia River."

"Armour worn by fierce phantoms, feared even by heroes, is hidden in the ruins of Hyrule Field. Find these pieces at a battleground where brave souls tested their skill... at ceremonial grounds where royal guards are honoured... and at the ruins where the soldiers of Hyrule gathered."

"'EX' is all that's written on the last page. What could it mean?"

As for what they do, Majora's Mask makes small-time foes like Bokoblins, Moblins, and Stals think Link is an ally; Midna's Helmet ups your resistance to Guardians; Phantom Armour boosts your attack; and Tingle's leotard lets you run faster at night, like a grown man pretending to be a fairy is wont to do.

The other nifty new feature in this DLC is Hero's Path, which lets you see the road you've travelled for the last 200 hours of gameplay. You get this automatically. Simply go into your map screen and press X to view your history.

Furthermore, this DLC offers a "Purchase Bonus" with three new Expansion Pass items now available on the Great Plateau. We're still looking for those, so check back later about that.

For more on Trial of the Sword, check out our guide offering the full rundown of this expansion's new content.