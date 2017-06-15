Super Meat Boy's spiritual successor The End is Nigh reveals more masochistic gameplay

Super Meat Boy co-creator Edmund McMillen and Closure developer Tyler Glaiel have unveiled more footage of their upcoming platformer collaboration The End is Nigh.

We knew The End is Nigh would be a series of single-screen platforming challenges, but now we have a better sense of how it all fits together. It looks like each single-screen challenge connects directly to another part of the world, yet timed events - such as crumbling platforms and towers - reset every time you walk to another screen and back.

Thankfully, these transitions are instantaneous. They also only reset the level's geometry, while the collectible doodads - of which there appears to be one per screen - stay with you so long as you're able to snatch one and make your way off-stage. If you collect one then don't make it out, however, you'll have to grab it again.

The full game will be comprised of over 600 single-screen stages with plenty of secret areas and multiple endings.

The End is Nigh is coming to Steam on 12th July. You can pre-order it now for 10 per cent off at £9.89 / $13.49. A Switch version is planned to follow.