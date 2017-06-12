Eurogamer.net
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will get an Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patch

CD Projekt Red confirms.

By Robert Purchese Published

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be enhanced for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

"I can confirm that we are working both on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches for The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red told me this afternoon. "No extra details at this moment. More info is coming."

The Witcher 3 was one of the games shown on Microsoft's stage as 'Xbox One X Enhanced" last night.

slide

The games enhanced for Xbox One X.

CD Projekt Red appeared to then confirm the news on Twitter, community leader Marcin Momot tweeting: "We are also working on something for PS4 Pro. More info to come later."

However, CD Projekt said last autumn it would not patch or update The Witcher 3 to support PS4 Pro.

"Since we want to fully focus on Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent [standalone game], and converting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from a full HD game into a 4K one [on console] would be too much of a time and resource-consuming process, we decided not to release an edition of Wild Hunt supporting the new features of PlayStation Pro," CD Projekt Red told me at the time.

Could it look this good?

Exactly how the game will be improved for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X remains to be seen.

