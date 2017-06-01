Middle-earth: Shadow of War release date delayed

Middle-earth: Shadow of War now launches on 10th October, instead of in August.

The delay to the Shadow of Mordor follow-up is, as you expect, to ensure the game delivers "the highest quality experience".

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands gameplay in every dimension, including the massive open world, the story, the RPG systems, and personal player stories of the Nemesis System," community manager Monolith_Andy posted on the game's official forum.

"As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.

"We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. We're excited to show more at E3."

For more on the game, we've rounded up all the Middle-earth: Shadow of War gameplay details released so far.