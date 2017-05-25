Teslagrad was most profitable on Wii U

Acclaimed puzzle-platformer Teslagrad launched on multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Vita, and Wii U. And you know which platform ended up being the most lucrative for developer Rain Games? The Wii U.

That's right, it didn't matter that the Wii U's install base was paltry in comparison to its console and computer brethren, as this scarcity allowed the game much greater visibility on the eShop digital marketplace.

"There was not many titles released for it, comparatively. Indie titles actually got a good visibility on the platform," said Rain Games CEO Peter Wingaard Meldahl in a livestream interview with Gamasutra.

"Nintendo has this sort of double-split where two games are the entire top of the store. And we were one of those two games for two weeks in each area where we were released. That wouldn't have been the case on any other platform. That helped a lot."

He further noted that Teslagrad got as much visibility on the eShop storefront as Hyrule Warriors, a full-priced big budget game from Koei Tecmo.

"The fact that there are fewer people on a console, and thus fewer potential customer, doesn't necessarily matter if you can actually reach the customers that are there," Meldahl continued.

He also hypothesised that Teslagrad did well on Wii U as it seemed like the kind of game that would appeal to a Nintendo audience. "If you are looking for a game like that you're probably a fan of Nintendo and those kinds of titles," the studio head explained.

These days Rain Games is busy porting the Teslagrad sequel/spin-off World to the West to Wii U after it launched earlier this month on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.