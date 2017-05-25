Netflix's animated Castlevania series has a debut trailer

Netflix's animated Castlevania series will debut on 7th July, at least in the US and Latin America, and the streaming video company has released its first trailer for the show.

In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania comes to Netflix July 7. pic.twitter.com/mTOEaiq2j3 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

We're still awaiting official confirmation for a UK release date, but hopefully it won't be far behind its North American Netflix brethren.

Written by acclaimed Transmetropolitan scribe Warren Ellis, the show's premise is described in the trailer as such:

"The last surviving member of a disgraced clan fights to save Eastern Europe from Dracula. Inspired by the classic NES game..."

Aside from Ellis, the show has a surprisingly decent pedigree with producer Adi Shankar (Dredd, The Grey, Lone Survivor) at the helm.

Shankar seemed well aware of the dubious reputation video game adaptations receive when turned into TV shows or movies, but he remained steadfast that Castlevania will buck that trend.

"I personally guarantee that it will end the streak and be the western world's first good video game adaptation," he vowed.

Netflix seems confident about Castlevania's quality, as it's already greenlit a second season for a 2018 release.