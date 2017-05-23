Eurogamer.net
Dragon's Dogma re-release coming to PS4, Xbox One

Dark Arisen again.

Cult-favourite Capcom role-player Dragon's Dogma is getting a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One port.

Image credit: Famitsu.

The game's expanded Dark Arisen edition will be re-released in Japan this autumn, Famitsu revealed.

There's no word yet on a European or North American date - we've asked Capcom for more information.

Dragon's Dogma is five years old this year - this relaunch marks its anniversary. Dark Arisen was previously relaunched last year for PC.

We've been waiting a while for news of a new game in the series but, so far, only received the fairly lacklustre Dragon's Dogma Online.

There's also (still) no sign of Capcom's work-in-progress role-player Deep Down - perhaps it will emerge again at E3?

