The Angry Birds Movie is getting a sequel to coincide with the game's 10-year anniversary.

Launching on 20th September, 2019, this sequel will be another joint collaboration between developer Rovio and Sony Pictures.

The film's existence shouldn't come as a surprise given that the first Angry Birds movie earned $350m worldwide since its launch last May.

Despite the first film's lackluster critical reception, this animated sequel has some strong talent behind it. The film will be helmed by Thurop Van Orman, best known as the creator of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and a writer on Adventure Time and Powerpuff Girls. In the co-directors chair there's John Rice, who directed several episodes of Rick and Morty and King of the Hill.

Furthermore, the script is being penned by Peter Ackerman, a writer on Ice Age and The Americans.