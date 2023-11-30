You can get Yorkshire Tea Xbox and PlayStation 5 controllers for £150

If you have a spare £150 in your pocket or you're feeling very demanding this Christmas, there are now Yorkshire Tea controllers - for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

The total-tea bizare creations are officially licensed by the cuppa creator, and put together by "controller designer extraordinare" POPeART.

Yorkshire Tea says it spotted the concept, liked it, saw it had social media oomph and some keen prospective purchasers, and decided to give it the green light. And now you can buy it yourself - albeit for £150.

For a refresher on how that price compares, it's at least double what you'd normally pay for a DualSense pad (RRP £60) or Xbox Series controller (£55) - both of which can often be found discounted, too.

The price increase here comes from the custom-printed shell and buttons, assembly, and the fact this is something of a limited run.

Don't kettle for anything less. | Image credit: Yorkshire Tea

Yorkshire Tea writes that "there's even a button that boils your kettle (not really)".

"Picture the scene. You're facing down a boss with three heads and a hammer as big as a truck, armed with nothing but a rusty sword you looted from a guard. Gulping, you look down at the controller in your hands, wondering if victory is even possible. And you see it - the reassuring branding of your favourite tea. 'Yes', you say to yourself. 'I can do this'.

"You begin the fight and are immediately one-shotted. You're clearly way too low level for this area. On behalf of Yorkshire Tea, we would like to apologise for this and any other in-game mishaps caused by the powerful feeling of self-belief our controller will fill you with."

This isn't the first gaming collaboration that Yorkshire Tea has dipped its toe into the freshly-boiled waters of. Back in 2016, the brand sold a limited number of boxes of Dark Souls 3 tea to raise money for charity SpecialEffect.