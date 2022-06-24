Weekly: the PS Plus relaunch, Creative Assembly's new game, and more

It's Weekly time, which means strap in while we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. All you have to do is press play. I know, I know, we're spoiling you - you don't even have to read the site any more (note: you definitely do).

My guests today are Martin "the chief" Robinson and Chris "the brain" Tapsell, and we've got a lot to talk about. There's the whole PlayStation Plus relaunch, for starters. Is it any good? Chris has thoughts, as you might have already read, and Martin has plenty too.

Chris also has plenty to say about a game he reviewed this week called Milky Way Star - The Vampire Prince, a visual novel that sounds fascinating when explained. Meanwhile, Martin explains the charms of musou games, as we talk Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, then tells us about his candid interview with DICE about what's next for Battlefield 2042, following its disastrous launch. He's a big fan and suffice to say, he's enthused.