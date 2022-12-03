Valve is giving away one Steam Deck "every minute" at The Game Awards

Valve is giving away a Steam Deck "every minute" during the upcoming The Game Awards.

The giveaway will take placed on 9th December (UK time) and is open to entrants from countries where the handheld system is sold, namely US, Canada, UK, and the EU.

"In celebration of The Game Awards, Steam Deck now being in stock, and gaming in general, we will be giving away one 512GB Steam Deck every minute during the live airing of The Game Awards," the company announced on the official website.

Watch on YouTube Steam Deck Review: Console Quality Handheld Gaming - Believe It!

You also need to have a Steam account "in good standing" - so if you've recently been banned or been up to mischief, there's a chance you may be disqualified - and have bought at least one game between 14th November 2021 and 14th November 2022. Winners will be drawn from "registrants watching The Game Awards on Steam" (thanks, NME).

Winners will be selected at random by a computer from all registered viewers that are logged into the "Giveaway Broadcast" at the time of each draw.

Given that, last year, the show ran for over three hours, that's a lot of Steam Decks up for grabs; so you've had your eye on one and meet the qualification criteria, get involved - good luck!

10 years after its introduction, Steam's Big Picture mode has received a long overdue overhaul, with Valve finally making good on last year's promise to replace the ageing UI with its decidedly more modern Steam Deck interface - albeit initially only for testing prior to a general release.

Valve has now replaced the old Big Picture mode with the far more modern UI created for its handheld gaming PC, Steam Deck. "This controller-first interface was designed for Steam Deck in handheld and docked mode," Valve explained at the time, "and is perfect for all the scenarios Big Picture mode currently handles."