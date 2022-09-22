Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth delayed into December

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth has been delayed until December.

Lenneth is an enhanced version of the original 1999 PS1 RPG Valkyrie Profile that was released on PSP in 2007 - its first release in the PAL region.

It was set for a re-release alongside the forthcoming action-RPG Valkyrie Elysium, available both separately and included in the deluxe edition, but now will arrive a little later.

The news was shared in a statement on Twitter.

"As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Valkyrie Elysium, we unfortunately need a bit more time for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth to improve the quality of the title and have decided to move the release date to December 22nd, 2022," it reads.

Players who have pre-ordered the digital deluxe edition of Elysium from the PlayStation Store will now receive Lenneth in December instead.

Elysium remains due out on 29th September across PlayStation consoles, with a PC (Steam) version following on 11th November. It's the first new console game in the series since the 2009 Nintendo DS title Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume.

Elysium therefore seems to be something of a relaunch of the series, with Lenneth alongside it as a reminder of where the series began. Fans will just need to wait a little longer to find out for themselves.