This speedy 165Hz Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is nearly half price right now

Although Samsung are best known for their Galaxy line of handsets, they're a prolific supplier in the gaming sphere, whether it's SSDs or other components in pre-builds. But they also make some of the best displays, especially for gamers.

Their Odyssey range has recently provided some great displays, and this Odyssey G3 is currently nearly half price at just £162.49 at Amazon.

It's a 32 inch display with a full HD resolution. The star of the show here is the blazing 165Hz refresh rate. This makes it a perfect partner for online, competitive gaming such as CS:GO, Call of Duty, Apex Legends and more. It's also ideal if you're pushing your PC to the limit with other high frame rate games such as Doom Eternal. And with AMD FreeSync support, you'll be able to take advantage of this feature with minimal tearing on the latest Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles. With a 1ms minimal response time, you'll be sure to see more of the action compared to a standard 60Hz display.

You don't have to worry about connectivity either, as there's support for both HDMI and DisplayPort and even an audio jack for headphones or speakers, so you can connect both a games console and your PC at the same time.

If you're in need of something just as awesome but in a smaller package, the smaller 27 inch display with the same feature set is also on sale. That's currently available for just £149 right now.

