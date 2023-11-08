This Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop is just £900 from Box in their early Black Friday sale

The Lenovo Legion line of gaming laptops balance high quality specs at mid-range prices, and the Black Friday period is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your setup.

Box has started discounting many of its products early this year, despite Black Friday being two weeks away. And they've taken a big swing at this Legion Slim 7 laptop, which is packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and an RX 6600S, making it available for just £899.99.

With the Legion Slim 7 you're getting an eight-core Ryzen 7 processor that balances power and efficiency like few others in its range. Combined with the AMD RX 6600S GPU, you'll be able to play many of the latest games and also all of your old favourites.

Though the GPU may only have 4GB RAM, it's more than made up for this with the 16-inch WQXGA IPS display that also has a fast 165Hz refresh rate. This sort of display is usually reserved for much pricier laptops, as most people would be expected to find a 1080p display for how much this Legion Slim 7 is going for.

There's also the relatively slim and sleek design that is rare for a gaming laptop these days, which usually have strong accent colours across the design. Inside, you'll also have 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, so it's plenty to play and store the latest games, or juggle multiple apps if you're having to use this machine for work.