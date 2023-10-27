This 165Hz monitor is only £109 at AO

Gaming monitors are getting really cheap now, with 1440p screens becoming more popular and widely available, premium 1080p monitors keep getting discounted and you can pick one up for not much more than £100.

Normally, a cheap 1080p gaming monitor will have a refresh rate of 120 or 144Hz, but right now you can grab this Lenovo 23.8-inch monitor that has a 165Hz rate for only £109 thanks to a £90 discount at AO:

This is a great monitor to get if you're someone who plays competitive games on a budget, as the combination of a smaller screen and high refresh rate is responsive and keeps all the action within your range of vision.

The Lenovo G24-20 uses an IPS panel, which is more responsive than a VA panel but you won't get true black colour reproduction, something that IPS panels have never really been able to do but VA panels excel at. The rest of the G24-20's colour reproduction is good however, and you also get a solid contrast ratio of 1000:1.

If you're getting this monitor you're likely going to be playing competitive games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, or Call of Duty, so you'll be more concerned with the responsiveness. This monitor is overclocked to 165Hz out of the box and also has a 0.5ms response time, so as long as your PC is running games at 165 FPS consistently the screen will keep up and have the game feeling fast and smooth.

The G24-20 comes with a sturdy v-shaped stand that is easy to put together and has some subtle blue accents on it. The stand doesn't offer a huge range of motion however, and the V shape can take up an awkward amount of room on a desk, but the monitor also has standard 100x100mm VESA mounting holes if you want to use a more flexible monitor arm.

At the end of the day, getting a fast and responsive gaming monitor for just over £100 is a great deal, and this Lenovo G24-20 is a great option for competitive gaming on a budget or as a second monitor in your setup.

