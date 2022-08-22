If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Game Awards returns this December

With new category for Best Adaptation.
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
Published on

The Game Awards 2022 will be held on 8th December, it has been announced.

The video game industry's annual winter trailer fest, which also includes some awards, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and be livestreamed online.

This year's show will include a new category for Best Adaptation, which will award "shows, movies, books, podcasts, comics and more" which "authentically adapt" video game source material.

Eurogamer Newscast: What does Embracer's Lord of the Rings buyout mean for Middle-earth games?

2022 has certainly seen plenty of video game adaptations, with TV series based on Cuphead, Halo and Tekken, as well as film versions of Uncharted and Resident Evil. I'm not sure which of those deserves to win an award, though.

Today's announcement marks another upcoming moment in Geoff Keighley's never-ending games marketing machine, which tomorrow will call us all to the table with its Gamescom gong, Opening Night Live.

Keighley now produces three annual announcement shows, including E3 rival Summer Game Fest, Gamescom's Opening Night Live and The Game Awards.

