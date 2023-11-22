The best Black Friday deals - according to Eurogamer readers

Whether you're looking for a new games console yourself or getting a present for someone else as we get closer to Christmas, this week has seen all-time low prices for games consoles and gaming equipment - and you've been buying them in spades.

The Jelly Deals team has been scouring the internet for Black Friday bargains, and here we've rounded up the most popular purchases that Eurogamer readers have found already.

Unsurprisingly, there's deals here to get the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED at knock-down prices, as well as the Meta Quest 2 and a selection of top gaming headsets. Read on for the best Black Friday deals - according to you!

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC

Image credit: Samsung

Buy now from Amazon UK for £25.59 (Was £40.49)

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One VR Headset with £50 gift card

Image credit: Meta

Now sold out at Amazon but the same offer is available at John Lewis and Very.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed headset

Image credit: Logitech

Buy now for £29.90 from Amazon UK (was £74.99)

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed headset

Image credit: Logitech

Buy now from Amazon UK for £109 (was £219.99)

Xbox Series X console

Image credit: Microsoft / Eurogamer

Buy now from Amaazon UK for £359 (Was £479.99)

Logitech G G502 gaming mouse

Image credit: Logitech

Buy now from Amazon UK for £26.90 (was £79.99)

PS5 Disc console - £359.85

Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Originally at ShopTo's eBay store, the next best deal is at Very for £379.

Nintendo switch OLED Mario Kart bundle

Image credit: Nintendo / Eurogamer

Originally at Very, there's now a new best price at ShopTo via eBay for £269.85.

Logitech G Pro X wired headset

Image credit: Eurogamer

Buy now from Currys for £69.99 (was £99.99)