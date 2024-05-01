Supporters, we'll be recording a new episode of your exclusive Inside Eurogamer podcast tomorrow, and I want to know whether you have any questions for us. I've asked this before; you probably know the drill.

In this episode, I'll have video producer extraordinaire Zoe Delahunty-Light with me, and deputy news editor Ed Nightingale too, and we'll be talking, primarily, about streaming. Zoe is obviously an old-hand at it, having done it for a number of years on the Eurogamer YouTube channel, but Ed's no stranger to it either. If you follow him on socials, you'll know that he streams regularly on Twitch, and that he's one half of the Swapping Joysticks gaming and streaming podcast. I'm personally keen to hear their advice for stream etiquette and how to make streams stand out, or just how to get started, because it's a topic close to my interests at the moment. But what would you like to know? If you have a question, pop them in the comments below.