ThatGameCompany's new Sky: The Children of the Light art book unlocks a special in-game cutscene

The cutscene "grants a look inside the technical art that went into building the game’s whimsical lands".

Art of Sky
Image credit: thatgamecompany
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Journey developer ThatGameCompany has announced a "beautifully curated" book to celebrate the art of its 2019 "social adventure game", Sky: Children of the Light.

Set to launch on 22nd April, The Art of Sky will be an "extraordinary visual odyssey" and feature over 250 pages of ThatGameCompany's "trademark artistic excellence".

Cover image for YouTube videoSTAR Feature Reveal! The Art of Sky - a deluxe collector's edition ✨
STAR Feature Reveal! The Art of Sky - a deluxe collector's edition.

"The bewitching art book, now available for pre-order, compiles concept art illustrations spanning the game’s earliest days, heartfelt behind-the-scenes commentary, and never-before-seen imagery in a beautifully crafted, timeless first-edition hardcover volume perfect for devoted players and collectors alike," the description teases.

The book will be individually numbered and include information about early prototypes, lore, and selected pieces of fan art, all presented on premium paper. Pre-orders will also secure a set of eight bonus postcards and three posters, too.

Furthermore, a "special STAR chip is embedded in every copy", which allows players on mobile devices and Switch to scan a code and obtain an in-game book.

"Placing and interacting with the book in Sky: Children of the Light cues a special cutscene with evocative visuals that grants a look inside the technical art that went into building the game’s whimsical lands," the team explains.

The Art of Sky is available to pre-order now from the official website for $125. There's no specific British Pound or Euro pricing, so expect to pay around £100/$116, excluding shipping, although standard shipping is free to the UK, the USA, and most mainland European countries.

"Sky's journey from humble beginnings resonates deeply with me – to see it reflected in The Art of Sky is an honour," said Jenova Chen, CEO and creative director of ThatGameCompany. "Our characters and worlds – created by the esteemed team of designers here at ThatGameCompany – are the beating heart of our success. As we celebrate Sky's fifth anniversary, this art book stands as a tribute to our collective passion for beauty in all its forms, human connection and innovation."

Sky: Children of the Light is out now on Android, iOS, PS5, PS4, and Switch.

